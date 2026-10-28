Two arrested over alleged Rs. 38.77 Million housing construction fraud

October 28, 2026 - 9:32 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman over an alleged fraud involving Rs. 38.77 million obtained by promising to construct houses but completing only part of the construction work.

The two suspects were arrested on October 27, 2026, following an investigation by the Financial and Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau of Sri Lanka Police.

According to police, the investigation was launched following a complaint alleging that individuals posing as company directors had collected money from people by promising to build houses.

However, the construction work was only partially completed, leading to allegations that the money received had been misused and that the trust placed in the suspects had been criminally breached.

Investigations revealed that a total of Rs. 38,770,000 had allegedly been obtained through these housing construction promises.

The arrested male suspect is a 27-year-old resident of Pugoda, while the female suspect is a 19-year-old resident of Dompe.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Financial and Commercial Crime Investigation Division.