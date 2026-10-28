HRCSL summons three police officers over Homagama custodial death

October 28, 2026 - 1:49 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has summoned three police officers, including the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Homagama Police Station, to appear before the Commission on October 29, 2026, over the death of a 29-year-old suspect while in police custody.

HRCSL Commissioner Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa said the officers have been summoned to provide information regarding the incident.

He also stated that the Commission has taken steps to record statements from several family members of the deceased as part of its investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Ishara Harsha Kumara, a 29-year-old father of two and a resident of Moonamalewatta, Kiriwaththuduwa.

According to Sri Lanka Police, he was arrested with methamphetamine (Ice) at Pitipana Junction in Homagama on October 25, 2026.

Police reported that the suspect suddenly fell ill after being brought to the Homagama Police Station and later died after being admitted to Homagama Base Hospital.

However, relatives of the deceased allege that he was severely assaulted by police officers while in custody and had already died by the time he was taken to the hospital.

The relatives claim that they saw four police officers carrying the suspect back from the station’s Crime Branch and later found him lying inside a police cell.

Following the incident, three officers attached to the Homagama Police Station were suspended from duty with effect from October 26, 2026.

The suspended officers include two Sub-Inspectors who served as the OICs of the Crime Branch and the Anti-Vice Raids Unit, along with a Police Constable assigned to auxiliary station duties.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala instructed Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya to conduct a prompt and independent investigation into the death.

The Western Province (South) Crime Division and the Police Special Investigation Unit have also launched separate investigations into the incident.

The death was reported to the Homagama Magistrate’s Court, and the Acting Magistrate conducted a magisterial inquiry. A post-mortem examination was scheduled for October 27, 2026 at Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila to determine the cause of death.