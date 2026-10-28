Johnston Fernando pleads guilty in vehicle tax fraud case

October 28, 2026 - 12:43 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Minister Johnston Fernando has pleaded guilty to charges of illegally possessing an unregistered BMW car fitted with fake number plates and committing tax fraud.

His lawyers informed Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena of his decision when the case was taken up today (October 28, 2026).

The BMW car was found parked at a private hotel in Colombo.

The case was filed following an investigation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The charges against Fernando include violations of the Motor Traffic Act, failure to register the vehicle, use of fake registration number plates, and illegally importing a vehicle without paying the required taxes.

The Magistrate postponed the case until November 11, 2026, for sentencing.