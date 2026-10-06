Namal and Janaki further remanded until October 16 in Krrish case

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 1:03 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (October 6) ordered that Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and Janaki Siriwardena be further remanded until October 16, 2026, in connection with the Krrish deal case.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama after considering submissions made by officials of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and lawyers representing the suspects.

Rajapaksa and Siriwardena are currently in remand custody as suspects in the case.

The court also stated that the order on their bail application will be delivered on October 16.