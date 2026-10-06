Suresh Sallay to return to CID custody after hospital discharge

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 3:07 pm

Retired Major General Suresh Sallay, former Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), is expected to be discharged from the National Hospital in Colombo this afternoon (October 6) and returned to the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris informed Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena today that a 10-member medical panel treating Sallay had concluded that he could be discharged after completing his treatment.

Sallay is being held under a detention order in connection with the investigation into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Appearing in court on behalf of the doctors, the Additional Solicitor General said Sallay had been receiving treatment at the National Hospital for 119 days.

He said six matters had been set out in a medical report issued on September 28, 2026.

Based on those matters, the court was informed that Sallay is currently receiving treatment in Ward 42 of the National Hospital and that both the hospital director and the medical panel had stated that he could be discharged this afternoon.

The court had earlier issued notices requiring all 10 doctors serving on Sallay’s medical panel to appear before court today.

Accordingly, nine doctors, including the Director of the National Hospital, appeared before court, while the court was informed that one doctor could not attend as the doctor is currently overseas.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris said Sallay would be taken back into CID custody following his discharge from hospital.

Sallay is currently being held under a third 90-day detention order issued on August 25, 2026. He had previously been detained under two separate 90-day detention orders following his arrest.

The former intelligence chief was arrested by the CID in Peliyagoda on February 25, 2026, on suspicion of aiding and abetting the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks carried out on April 21, 2019.

The case is scheduled to be taken up again on October 21, 2026.