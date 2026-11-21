FBI examines over 80 devices in Sri Lanka scam centre investigations

November 21, 2026 - 10:50 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Justice (DOJ) have examined more than 80 electronic devices for digital evidence and reviewed two active scam centre investigations during their visit to Sri Lanka from November 16 to 22, 2026.

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka revealed these details in an official post on X on Friday (November 20, 2026), highlighting ongoing cooperation between U.S. and Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities to investigate international scam networks and combat cyber-enabled fraud.

According to the Embassy, FBI and DOJ personnel worked alongside Sri Lankan authorities to investigate scam centres targeting Americans and strengthen efforts to protect people in both countries from online fraud.

During the visit, U.S. officials held discussions with the Attorney General’s Office and Sri Lanka Police, including the Computer Crimes Investigation Unit (CCIU), Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), and Technical Aid Unit (TAU).

The teams reviewed investigative strategies, provided training on digital evidence, extracted evidence recovered during Sri Lanka Police raids, and strengthened coordination against international scam networks.

The Embassy said these transnational criminal networks steal billions of dollars from victims worldwide, making cooperation between law enforcement agencies in different countries essential.

It also stressed that cooperation would continue beyond the visit, with FBI and Sri Lankan law enforcement authorities sharing information, pursuing investigative leads, building stronger cases, and working to disrupt international criminal networks.

The main objective of the cooperation is to protect Americans and bring those responsible for cyber-enabled fraud to justice.

The visit follows an announcement issued by the U.S. Embassy on November 16, 2026, stating that a team from the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office would visit Colombo from November 16 to 22 at the request of Sri Lankan authorities.

According to that statement, the FBI had established a dedicated team to support ongoing investigations, provide specialised technical expertise, and strengthen the ability of U.S. and Sri Lankan authorities to identify and disrupt international fraud networks.

The cooperation focuses on investigative techniques, digital forensics, and case development. These efforts are intended to help investigators identify victims, trace criminal activities, and gather evidence to take legal action against those responsible for online scams.

The initiative also aims to strengthen Sri Lanka’s ability to prevent international criminal networks from using the country to carry out cyber-enabled crimes.

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Eric Meyer said criminal networks operating overseas were stealing billions of dollars and that the United States was committed to stopping them.

He said combining FBI investigative expertise and advanced technology with Sri Lankan law enforcement capabilities would help identify victims, pursue criminals, and prevent more Americans and Sri Lankans from becoming victims of online scams.

The Embassy previously described the visit as the beginning of continued FBI engagement with Sri Lankan authorities to strengthen investigative capabilities and combat scam centre operations.

The initiative is supported by the U.S. Department of State in coordination with the FBI, as part of broader U.S. efforts to combat international criminal networks, protect citizens from financial exploitation, and bring those responsible to justice.