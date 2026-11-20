Sri Lanka welcomes two millionth tourist of 2026

November 20, 2026 - 4:23 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka welcomed its two-millionth tourist of 2026 at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today (November 20), surpassing the two-million annual tourist arrivals mark for the third consecutive year.

The milestone visitor, identified as Ms. Nethali from Russia, arrived in Sri Lanka aboard Aeroflot flight SU288 this morning, accompanied by two family members.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism described the achievement as a significant milestone for Sri Lanka’s tourism industry, despite the challenges facing the global tourism sector.

Sri Lanka first surpassed two million tourist arrivals after 2018 on December 26, 2024. The country reached the same milestone on November 17, 2025, and has now achieved it for the third consecutive year.

The Ministry said the continued growth in tourist arrivals reflects the confidence international travellers have placed in Sri Lanka as a tourist destination.

It also expressed confidence that Sri Lanka would surpass its total tourist arrivals recorded in 2025 by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Bandaranaike International Airport, in a post published on its official Facebook page, welcomed Ms. Nethali and thanked all international visitors who have contributed to the country’s tourism growth.

The airport also expressed hope that more tourists would visit Sri Lanka to experience its natural beauty, rich culture, warm hospitality and unique attractions.