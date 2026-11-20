‘Rotumba Amila’ brought to Sri Lanka from Russia over alleged crimes

November 20, 2026 - 12:06 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Suspected organised crime figure and alleged international drug trafficker “Rotumba Amila”, wanted in connection with several crimes including murder and extortion, was brought to Sri Lanka from Russia this morning (November 20, 2026).

The 44-year-old suspect, identified as Sepala Ratnayake Amila Sampath, is a resident of Urubokka in Matara. He is also suspected of involvement in large-scale drug trafficking in the Southern Province.

He was arrested by Russian security authorities in March 2025 after fleeing Sri Lanka and remaining overseas. His arrest was subsequently reported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

A special team of CID officers travelled to Russia to arrange his return to Sri Lanka.

Investigations have revealed that Rotumba Amila previously maintained close links with organised crime figures “Angoda Lokka” and “Makandure Madush”.

He is also suspected of involvement in the murder of “Club Wasantha” on July 8, 2024.

He has also been linked to a killing in the Mulleriyawa area on April 29, 2016.

Rotumba Amila was previously arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 5, 2019, during a birthday party organised by Makandure Madush. He was subsequently deported to Sri Lanka on March 28, 2019.

However, after being released on bail by a court on May 3, 2023, he fled Sri Lanka and travelled to Russia.

Several courts in Sri Lanka had reportedly issued arrest warrants against him, while Interpol Red Notices had also been issued in connection with his arrest.

The suspect arrived at Katunayake Airport at 9:58 AM today aboard Aeroflot flight SU-288 from Moscow, Russia.

Upon arrival, he was taken into custody by officers of the CID’s Airport Unit to record a statement.

He is expected to be taken under tight security to the CID headquarters in Colombo for further investigations.