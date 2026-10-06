Sri Lanka Cabinet approves 1,050 official email accounts for 350 courts

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 4:27 pm

The Cabinet has approved providing 1,050 official email accounts to 350 courts as part of efforts to speed up the digitalisation of Sri Lanka’s judicial system.

The facilities will be introduced during the initial phase of the “e-Court” project, which aims to digitalise all courts across the country. The project was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting held on December 15, 2025.

As an initial step, digital systems are being developed to manage case files in Magistrate’s Courts, District Courts and High Courts.

Official email facilities have been identified as a basic requirement for the digitalisation process and will be provided to officials at different levels of the judicial system.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration has therefore taken steps to provide 1,050 official email accounts to 350 courts using the official “courts.gov.lk” domain under the government information portal, gov.lk.

The hosting services will also support Voice-to-Text technology, which converts spoken statements into written text in real time. The technology has been identified as a possible solution to the shortage of court stenographers.

Plans have also been made to provide video conferencing facilities to all courts to enable online hearings.

These facilities will support online proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Act, No. 7 of 2025, and the Assistance to and Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses Act, No. 4 of 2015.

The Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara.