Sri Lanka gazettes Organized Crime Prevention Bill

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 7:32 pm

Sri Lanka’s Organized Crime Prevention Bill has been gazetted, proposing legal provisions to combat serious crimes and protect society from organized criminal groups.

The Bill was published as a Gazette supplement today (October 6, 2026).

It seeks to establish a legal framework to prevent and combat serious crimes through effective national and international cooperation. It also aims to give effect to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime.

Cabinet approval to prepare the Bill was granted on March 30, 2026. The Legal Draftsman subsequently prepared the Bill, which received clearance from the Attorney General.

On September 7, 2026, the Cabinet approved publishing the Bill in the Government Gazette and subsequently submitting it to Parliament for approval.

That approval followed a joint proposal by Minister of Justice and National Integration Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara and Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala.

Read the Bill here.