Sri Lanka steps up preparations for AML/CFT evaluation

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 7:48 pm

Sri Lanka is stepping up preparations for its third international evaluation on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), scheduled from October 26 to November 6, 2026.

A special discussion on the preparations was held this morning (October 6) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, chaired by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The meeting reviewed Sri Lanka’s preparations for the third mutual evaluation, including progress made by ministries and institutions in implementing the relevant recommendations and action plan.

President Dissanayake stressed the need to identify the risks faced by Sri Lanka and introduce the necessary legal provisions and institutional reforms to reduce those risks.

He said these measures should not be viewed as steps taken due to pressure from external parties, but as essential reforms needed for the country and its institutional system.

Coordination of the evaluation process is being carried out by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Officials also briefed the President on recommendations relating to technical compliance and the effectiveness of Sri Lanka’s AML/CFT framework.

The discussion also covered the implementation of the Proceeds of Crime Act and the Companies Act, as well as proposed amendments to the Trusts Ordinance.

The President called on the Government and relevant institutions to work with full commitment over the next three weeks to address any shortcomings or delays in implementing the recommendations.

He also stressed the need to continue discussions with the relevant teams on work already completed, institutional reports and any new issues that may arise, while ensuring adequate preparation for the evaluation.

President Dissanayake said successfully completing the third mutual evaluation is a national priority, as it will help strengthen Sri Lanka’s credibility within the international financial system.

He said the active participation of both public and private sector institutions is expected to help achieve this objective.

The President also thanked the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and other parties involved for their efforts in preparing for the evaluation.

Central Bank Governor Dr P. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance Dr Harshana Suriyapperuma, Attorney General Parinda Ranasinghe, Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya, Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit Dr Subhani Keerthiratne and several other senior officials attended the discussion.