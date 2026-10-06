FCID moves to suspend use of Matara property linked to Basil Rajapaksa

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 8:03 pm

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has informed court that steps will be taken to suspend the use of the Browns Hill property in Matara, allegedly linked to former Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

The move, under Sri Lanka’s money-laundering laws, was reported to the Matara Magistrate’s Court through a motion filed before Magistrate Chathura Dissanayake.

The case concerns allegations that an approximately one-and-a-half-acre plot of land at Browns Hill, on Eliyakanda Road in Matara, was purchased using money obtained through illicit means.

Authorities have also sought an Interpol Blue Notice concerning Rajapaksa in connection with ongoing investigations, including the Browns Hill property case. The request had previously been reported in September 2026.

A Blue Notice is used to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in connection with a criminal investigation.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had previously ordered the forfeiture of Rajapaksa’s bail money on August 18, 2026, after he repeatedly failed to appear before court in connection with the property case.