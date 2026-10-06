Trincomalee Prison official arrested over Rs. 1.23 Million bribe

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 8:09 pm

The Assistant Superintendent of the Trincomalee Remand Prison was arrested today (October 6) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,235,000 from dry food suppliers.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested Uduwakage Anura Keerthi Rupasinghe at around 3:29 PM inside the office of the Assistant Superintendent of the Trincomalee Remand Prison.

He is accused of demanding and accepting Rs. 1.235 million through a prison officer from suppliers who provide dry food items for meals served to inmates at the Trincomalee Prison.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.