Oct 06 2026 October 6, 2026 October 6, 2026 NoComment

Trincomalee Prison official arrested over Rs. 1.23 Million bribe

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 8:09 pm
Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) officer escorting an arrested suspect on a dark road

AI-generated image | Image by Onlanka.com

The Assistant Superintendent of the Trincomalee Remand Prison was arrested today (October 6) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,235,000 from dry food suppliers.

Officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested Uduwakage Anura Keerthi Rupasinghe at around 3:29 PM inside the office of the Assistant Superintendent of the Trincomalee Remand Prison.

He is accused of demanding and accepting Rs. 1.235 million through a prison officer from suppliers who provide dry food items for meals served to inmates at the Trincomalee Prison.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court.

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