Two alleged fake doctors arrested with Rs. 1.5 Million in medicines

October 7, 2026 - 8:47 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Two men who allegedly used forged documents to pose as doctors were arrested in Meegalewa with medicines worth about Rs. 1.5 million on October 6, 2026.

Officers of the Walana Central Anti-Vice Striking Unit of Sri Lanka Police carried out the raid on Tuesday afternoon in the Meegalewa Police area based on information received.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of the Regional Director of Health Services in Kurunegala.

Police said the two suspects had allegedly prepared forged documents and posed as doctors. A stock of medicines valued at approximately Rs. 1.5 million was also taken into custody during the raid.

The suspects, aged 33 and 62, are residents of the Meegalewa area. They were later handed over to the Meegalewa Police Station.

Further investigations are being carried out by officials of the Kurunegala District Drugs Inspector’s Office, Medical Officers of Health and the Meegalewa Police.