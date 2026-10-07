Sri Lanka’s 2027 Appropriation Bill to be presented to Parliament today

October 7, 2026 - 9:05 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s 2027 Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be presented to Parliament for its First Reading today (October 7), beginning the parliamentary process for next year’s Budget.

The Second Reading of the Bill, commonly known as the Budget Speech, will be delivered by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister in charge of Finance on November 12, 2026.

The Second Reading debate will be held for seven days from November 13 to November 20, with the vote scheduled for 6:00 PM on November 20.

The Committee Stage debate will then continue for 19 days from November 21 to December 14, when Parliament will consider expenditure allocations in detail.

The final Third Reading vote on the 2027 Budget is scheduled for 6:00 PM on December 14.

The timetable was approved by the Committee on Parliamentary Business at a meeting held on September 25 under the chairmanship of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

During the Budget period, Parliament will meet at 9:30 AM and debates will be held every day, including Saturdays, except on Sundays and public holidays. The main Budget debate will take place from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

During the Second Reading debate, 60% of the debate time will be allocated to the Government and 40% to the Opposition. During the Committee Stage, 40% will be allocated to the Government and 60% to the Opposition.

If a division is requested on an Expenditure Head relating to a ministry during the Committee Stage, the vote will be held at 6:00 PM at the end of proceedings on that day.