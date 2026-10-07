Shiranthi Rajapaksa arrested over alleged Rs. 10 million misuse

October 7, 2026 - 10:01 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with an investigation into the “Siriliya Saviya” account.

CIABOC officers visited her residence on Poorwarama Road in Kirulapone this morning (October 7) and recorded a statement from her for nearly two hours. The Commission said she was taken into custody after her statement was recorded.

She was subsequently brought to the Commission by 10:30 AM.

In an official statement issued today, CIABOC identified her as Mary Lourdes Shiranthi Wickremesinghe Rajapaksa, commonly known as Shiranthi Rajapaksa. It confirmed that investigating officers arrested her at around 9:56 AM on October 7, 2026, at her residence.

The allegations concern obtaining Rs. 10 million from the National Savings Bank (NSB) on the stated basis that a computed tomography (CT) scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

CIABOC alleges that the CT scanner was not provided to the hospital and that the public funds were criminally misappropriated. The Commission said she was arrested on allegations of corruption and offences under the Public Property Act.

She is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Last updated at 04:00 PM.