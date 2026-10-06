Shiranthi Rajapaksa returns to Sri Lanka

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 7:32 am

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who had been summoned by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) over the Siriliya Saviya Fund investigation, returned to Sri Lanka last night (October 5) after travelling to Singapore for medical treatment.

Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, reportedly arrived in the country at around 11:26 PM on Malaysia Airlines flight MH179 from Malaysia.

The FCID had summoned her to record a statement regarding alleged financial irregularities and transactions involving an account linked to the Siriliya Saviya Fund.

She had travelled to Singapore for medical treatment after being informed to appear before the FCID.