Shiranthi Rajapaksa seeks new date to appear before FCID
Shiranthi Rajapaksa has informed police that she will not appear before the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) today (January 27) due to personal reasons.
Police said the notification was submitted in writing to the FCID through her attorney.
Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa, had been summoned last Friday to appear before the FCID at 9:00 AM today to provide a statement.
The summons was issued in connection with investigations into alleged financial irregularities linked to an account operated under the name “Siriliya” during the period when Mahinda Rajapaksa served as President of Sri Lanka.
According to police, Shiranthi Rajapaksa has requested that a new date be fixed after two weeks, stating that she is unable to attend the FCID today due to personal reasons.
