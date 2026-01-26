Sri Lanka launches advanced train driver simulator training programme
Posted by Editor on January 26, 2026 - 3:16 pm
Training for newly appointed train drivers in Sri Lanka begins today (January 26) using new facilities worth EUR 1.1 million at the Sri Lanka German Railway Technical Training Centre in Ratmalana.
Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, announced this on his Facebook page today.
The new facilities include one simulator cabin, eight training desks, and six observation desks.
These upgrades aim to significantly reduce the training period, which previously took more than three years, while improving the quality and efficiency of driver training and overall railway services.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka launches advanced train driver simulator training programme January 26, 2026
- Mobile labs to catch drug-impaired drivers in Sri Lanka January 26, 2026
- Sri Lanka crosses $1 Billion FDI mark in 2025, signals strong investment recovery January 26, 2026
- STF arrests key underworld drug operative with Rs. 30 Million ICE haul in Bambalapitiya January 26, 2026
- GMOA launches island wide trade union action warning of health service collapse January 26, 2026