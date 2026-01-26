Sri Lanka launches advanced train driver simulator training programme

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2026 - 3:16 pm

Training for newly appointed train drivers in Sri Lanka begins today (January 26) using new facilities worth EUR 1.1 million at the Sri Lanka German Railway Technical Training Centre in Ratmalana.



Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways, Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, announced this on his Facebook page today.

The new facilities include one simulator cabin, eight training desks, and six observation desks.

These upgrades aim to significantly reduce the training period, which previously took more than three years, while improving the quality and efficiency of driver training and overall railway services.