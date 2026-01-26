Mobile labs to catch drug-impaired drivers in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on January 26, 2026 - 2:48 pm

The National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) has launched a programme using mobile laboratories to identify three-wheeler and heavy vehicle drivers operating under the influence of drugs.

NTMI Chairman Professor U.C.P. Perera said the initiative is expected to be fully implemented in the coming months.

As part of the programme, 57 passenger bus drivers were tested on Bastion Mawatha in Colombo.

Out of those tested, 10 drivers were found to be under the influence of various drugs.

Authorities say the programme aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents caused by impaired driving.