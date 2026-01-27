84 arrested for bribery in Sri Lanka during 2025 CIABOC raids

Posted by Editor on January 27, 2026 - 10:21 am

A total of 84 individuals were arrested in Sri Lanka in 2025 for accepting bribes following island wide raids and investigations carried out by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The CIABOC, stated that the arrests were made during 130 raids conducted across the country between January 1 and December 31, 2025.

According to CIABOC, the Sri Lanka Police recorded the highest number of arrests, with 30 police officers taken into custody. These included 13 Police Sergeants, nine Police Constables, four Sub Inspectors, and two Chief Inspectors.

The Commission further said that 11 individuals attached to institutions under the Ministry of Justice were arrested during the same period. In addition, five officers from the Department of Agricultural and Public Services, three Grama Niladharis, and three officers attached to Pradeshiya Sabhas were also taken into custody over bribery related offences.

Meanwhile, CIABOC revealed that a further 56 individuals were arrested in 2025 following investigations, excluding those arrested during raids. These arrests included former ministers, ministry secretaries, heads of departments, doctors, former chairpersons of Pradeshiya Sabhas, and several other public officials.

The Commission also stated that during 2025, it filed 115 cases against 153 individuals and concluded 69 cases.

CIABOC said it received a total of 8,409 complaints between January 1 and December 31, 2025. Out of these complaints, investigations were initiated into 569 cases.

Speaking at a recent awareness programme for public officials, CIABOC Director General Ranga Dissanayake said that everyone has a responsibility to eliminate bribery and corruption in the public service.