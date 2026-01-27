Six Gampaha police officers interdicted over alleged assault on priest

Posted by Editor on January 27, 2026 - 12:16 pm

Six police officers attached to the Gampaha Police Divisional Crime Detective Bureau have been interdicted after being arrested and remanded for allegedly assaulting a Catholic priest in Gampaha.

The officers, including three Sergeants and three Constables, were taken into custody on January 25, 2026, and produced before the Gampaha Magistrate’s Court on January 26, where they were remanded until January 29, 2026.

The court also ordered an identification parade to be conducted on January 29, 2026.

The incident took place on the night of January 24, 2026, along the Kirindiwita–Udugampola Road. Police said the officers attempted to stop a motorcyclist who allegedly failed to comply, after which they pursued and arrested him.

The rider, a 33-year-old Catholic priest from Kotadeniyawa, later admitted himself to Negombo General Hospital, claiming he was assaulted by the officers while traveling to attend a religious service.

Sri Lanka Police confirmed that all six officers have been interdicted pending further investigations.