Sri Lanka Parliament launches weekly probe into 323 uninspected containers

Posted by Editor on January 27, 2026 - 3:51 pm

A Parliamentary Select Committee investigating the release of 323 containers from the Port of Colombo without mandatory inspection will meet every Wednesday at 2:00 PM.

The decision was taken at the Committee’s first meeting held on January 21, 2026, under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara. The Committee is scheduled to meet again tomorrow, January 28, at 2.00 p.m.

During the meeting, members held a preliminary discussion on how future proceedings should be conducted and which parties should be summoned. The Chairman stated that the Committee aims to complete its investigation within three months.

Those present at the meeting included Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilaka; Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe; Deputy Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Attorney-at-Law Sunil Watagala; Deputy Minister of Power Arkam Ilyas; and Members of Parliament Attorney-at-Law Dayasiri Jayasekara, Ajith P. Perera, D. V. Chanaka, Mujibur Rahuman, Mayilvaganam Jegatheeswaran, and Attorney-at-Law Lakmali Hemachandra.