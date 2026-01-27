Sri Lanka to rebuild all religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, says President

Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake announced that all religious sites damaged by Cyclone Ditwah will be rebuilt, with their historical and cultural significance fully preserved.

The President made the statement during the inauguration of the national programme “Godanagamu Adhishtanaye Sanhinda”, aimed at reconstructing cyclone-affected religious sites. The event was held this morning (January 27) at Sri Bodhirukkarama Viharaya in the Peacock Hill area of Doragala, Gampola.

Following Cyclone Ditwah, six religious sites in the Kandy and Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat areas were completely destroyed, while fifteen others sustained partial damage. President Dissanayake participated in the reconstruction ceremony of the Sri Bodhirukkarama Viharaya, which had suffered total destruction.

The President highlighted that approximately 1,350 religious, cultural, and archaeological sites across the country were damaged by the cyclone. He emphasized that the government is taking immediate steps to restore these sites, ensuring that villages, temples, and religious institutions remain closely connected to local communities.

“Villages, temples, and religious sites share a deeply rooted connection with the lives of the people. To fully restore normalcy, these sacred sites must be carefully rehabilitated in harmony with daily life,” the President said.

The government has also launched a rapid development programme to support rural temples under the coordination of the Ministry of Buddhasasana.

The programme is guided by recent findings from the Asian Development Bank, which highlighted risks of soil erosion, silted reservoirs, and environmental degradation in the Central Highlands. In response, a dedicated Authority has been established to implement restoration and preservation measures across the highlands.

In addition to religious site restoration, President Dissanayake outlined broader post-cyclone recovery efforts, including:

Infrastructure and Roads: LKR 24,000 million allocated this year for construction and improvement of provincial roads, supported by additional funds from provincial councils and local governments.

Housing: 31,000 new homes will be built for underprivileged families, along with 20,000 homes to replace those destroyed by the cyclone, totaling 51,000 new homes this year.

Rural Livelihoods: Plantation workers will receive a daily wage of LKR 1,750 starting February 10, 2026 supported by government contributions. Small- and medium-scale credit schemes worth LKR 96 billion have been prepared to uplift rural communities.

Education: A programme has been launched to ensure 13 years of compulsory education for every child. Curricula are being modernized, and vocational training centres will be expanded nationwide.

The President stressed that these efforts aim not only to rebuild structures but also to restore social harmony, ethical values, and positive community relationships, with a key role for religious leaders in guiding society constructively.

Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, noted that the programme is being implemented nationwide, covering Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim communities, as well as sites representing Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, and Islam.

Venerable Bowala Wimala Dhamma Nayaka Thera delivered a special sermon, and Venerable Siva Siri Selvam Kurukkal represented the Tamil religious community with a discourse.

The event was attended by the Maha Sangha, government officials, political representatives, and a large gathering of local residents.