Sri Lanka begins major school reorganization program

Posted by Editor on January 28, 2026 - 8:52 am

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education has officially started reorganizing schools, with 170 selected schools set for full development and some schools to be merged.

Deputy Minister of Education Madhura Seneviratne said the program is part of a wider effort to improve the education system and create a more student-friendly learning environment.

He explained that all facilities in the selected schools will be upgraded under this plan.

He also noted that certain schools will be merged, and the final decisions on these mergers will be made by the relevant District Coordinating Committees.

At present, around 11,100 schools are managed by the Central Government and Provincial Councils across the country. Out of these, more than 5,000 schools have fewer than 200 students.

The reorganization aims to better use resources and improve learning conditions for students nationwide.