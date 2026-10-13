Shiranthi Rajapaksa further remanded until October 16

October 13, 2026 - 3:02 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa was further remanded until October 16, 2026, by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (October 13) in connection with investigations into alleged financial irregularities involving the Siriliya Saviya bank account.

The order was issued after a three-page medical report was submitted to the court by the Deputy Director of Health Services, following a written request made by prison authorities to the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo under an earlier court order.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama observed that the medical report contained no indication that Rajapaksa was undergoing open-heart surgery or that such surgery had been recommended.

A medical panel has also been appointed to assess Rajapaksa’s health condition. The Chief Magistrate ordered that the panel’s report be submitted to the court on October 16 and stated that a decision on her bail would be announced on that date.

The court issued the order after considering submissions made by lawyers representing Rajapaksa and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested by CIABOC on October 7, 2026, over allegations involving Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB) in 2010.

According to CIABOC, the money was obtained on the claim that a CT scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation. However, the Commission alleges that the scanner was not provided and that the funds were misappropriated.