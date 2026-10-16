Medical report says Shiranthi Rajapaksa needs bypass surgery

October 16, 2026 - 2:45 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A medical report submitted to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (October 16, 2026) indicates that former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa needs bypass surgery.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, is currently in remand custody over allegations involving Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB) through the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

When the case was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama today, the court was informed that her medical report had been submitted.

After examining the report, the Magistrate stated that it had been submitted along with a covering letter from the Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

The Magistrate stated in open court that the report contained details of Shiranthi Rajapaksa’s medical condition and indicated that she needed to undergo bypass surgery.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing on behalf of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), then requested permission to make submissions after examining the medical report.

Accordingly, the Magistrate postponed further proceedings in the case until 2:45 PM today.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa was arrested by CIABOC on October 7, 2026, over allegations concerning Rs. 10 million obtained from NSB in 2010.

According to CIABOC, the money was obtained on the claim that a CT scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

However, the Commission alleges that the scanner was never provided and that the funds were misappropriated.