Shiranthi Rajapaksa admitted to Colombo National Hospital

October 12, 2026 - 2:57 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who is currently being held on remand at Welikada Prison, has been admitted to the Cardiology Unit of the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Prisons Media Spokesperson Senaka Palletenna confirmed the hospitalization.

According to reports, she was admitted to Ward 62 of the hospital following a recommendation by doctors at the Prison Hospital.

Earlier, on October 9, 2026, Rajapaksa was taken to the National Eye Hospital in Colombo due to a condition affecting one of her eyes. She was brought back to Welikada Prison after the hospital visit.

Prison officers took her to the National Eye Hospital following a recommendation by a specialist doctor at the Prison Hospital, who had examined her on October 8, 2026, and advised that she be referred to an eye specialist for further examination.

Rajapaksa, the wife of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on October 7, 2026, over allegations involving Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB) in 2010.

According to CIABOC, the money was obtained on the claim that a CT scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children through the Siriliya Saviya organisation.

However, the Commission alleges that the scanner was never provided and that the funds were misappropriated.

Following her arrest, Rajapaksa was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and remanded in custody until October 13, 2026.