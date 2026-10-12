Mahinda Kahandagama remanded until October 26

October 12, 2026 - 2:23 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Colombo Municipal Councillor Mahinda Kahandagama has been remanded in custody until October 26, 2026, by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued after Kahandagama, who had been detained for questioning in connection with an alleged drug trafficking operation, was produced before the court today (October 12).

Kahandagama was arrested near a restaurant in the Mirihana area on the night of October 5, 2026, by officers of the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB).

Police said a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice, was reportedly found in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Another suspect believed to be connected to the alleged drug trafficking operation was also arrested, with police reporting that a quantity of Ice was recovered from that suspect as well.

Following Kahandagama’s arrest, the court granted permission to detain and question him until October 12, 2026.

According to police, preliminary investigations revealed information suggesting that Kahandagama had allegedly been involved in drug trafficking for some time and maintained close links with organized drug traffickers.

The Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the case.