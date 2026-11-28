75-year-old arrested with T-56 firearm in Pinwatta

November 28, 2026 - 9:10 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 75-year-old man was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Pinwatta on November 27, 2026, for possessing a T-56 firearm and ammunition.

Acting on information received, a team of officers from the STF Horana camp conducted a raid at No. 52, Galle Road, within the Pinwatta Police Division yesterday afternoon.

During the raid, officers recovered a T-56 firearm, a magazine, 13 live rounds of ammunition and 11 training rounds.

The suspect, a resident of the Pinwatta area, was subsequently handed over to the Pinwatta Police Station.

Pinwatta Police are conducting further investigations.