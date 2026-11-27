Sri Lanka and Russia sign agreement to combat crime

November 27, 2026 - 12:40 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka and Russia have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in combating corruption, cybercrime, organised crime and other criminal activities.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between Sri Lanka’s Minister of Justice and National Integration, Attorney-at-Law Harshana Nanayakkara, and the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, Aleksander Gutsan, in Colombo on the evening of November 26, 2026.

Gutsan is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, discussions focused on matters of legal importance, strengthening legal cooperation and further improving bilateral relations and goodwill between the two countries.

The Russian Prosecutor General said combating corruption, cybercrime and organised crime remains a major challenge for both countries and stressed the importance of working together to address these issues.

Minister Nanayakkara expressed his appreciation for the support provided through modern technology to combat corruption, cybercrime, organised crime and other illegal activities in Sri Lanka, particularly crimes involving advanced technology.

According to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, the main objective of Gutsan’s visit is to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to facilitate information sharing and technical training to combat cybercrime involving advanced technology, corruption, money laundering, terrorism and transnational organised crime.

The meeting was attended by Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Viraj Dayaratne; Senior Assistant Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Sergej Larin; Director General of the Department for Supervision of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Victor Baldin; Director General of the General Organisational and Analytical Department Valery Agnaltsov; Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Levan S. Dzhagaryan; and Additional Secretary (Legal) of the Ministry of Justice and National Integration Piyumanthi Peiris.

Senior officials representing the Russian Federation, the Attorney General’s Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the meeting.