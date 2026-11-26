Diana Gamage pleads guilty to visa offence

November 26, 2026 - 12:39 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former MP Diana Gamage pleaded guilty to staying in Sri Lanka without a valid visa, and the Colombo Magistrate’s Court set January 14, 2027, for sentencing.

Gamage, who was on bail, appeared before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama this morning (November 26, 2026). Her lawyer, Mohan Seneviratne, told the court that she was withdrawing her earlier plea of not guilty and pleading guilty to the charge.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed the case under the Immigrants and Emigrants Act over Gamage’s stay in Sri Lanka without a valid visa from July 17, 2015, to July 16, 2016.

After recording the plea, the magistrate released Gamage on her existing bail terms. He also ordered that her fingerprints be taken and a report obtained before sentencing.