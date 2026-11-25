Sri Lanka’s exports rise 6.03% to US$15.28 Billion in first ten months

November 25, 2026 - 6:52 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s export earnings rose 6.03% year-on-year to an estimated US$15.28 billion in the first ten months of 2026, the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) said.

According to figures released by the EDB on November 25, 2026, merchandise exports increased by 5.72% to US$12.01 billion, while services exports grew by 7.20% to US$3.27 billion.

Among the key export sectors, earnings from electrical and electronic components recorded a significant increase of 59.60%, while earnings from spices and concentrates grew by 35.35%.

In October 2026 alone, Sri Lanka’s total export earnings increased by 11.57% year-on-year to US$1.62 billion. Merchandise exports rose by 9.65% to US$1.26 billion, while services exports grew by 18.87% to an estimated US$360.21 million.

The United States remained Sri Lanka’s largest single-country market for merchandise exports, generating earnings of US$2.52 billion during the first ten months of 2026.

India remained the second-largest export market, ahead of the United Kingdom, with exports to India increasing by 14.16% year-on-year to US$989.66 million during the same period.

EDB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mangala Wijesinghe said the National Export Development Plan 2026–2030 would play a central role in Sri Lanka’s efforts to achieve its target of US$36 billion in annual export earnings by 2030.