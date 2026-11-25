Sri Lanka expects record US$9 Billion in remittances in 2026

November 25, 2026 - 12:15 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s foreign remittances are expected to reach a record US$9 billion by the end of 2026, Minister Vijitha Herath said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism made the remarks on November 23, 2026, during the committee-stage debate on his ministry’s expenditure under the 2027 Appropriation Bill.

Herath said Sri Lanka received US$8.1 billion in remittances in 2025 and has received US$7.6 billion so far this year. With monthly remittances averaging around US$750 million, he expressed confidence that the country would reach the projected figure by the end of the year.

Despite a decline in global tourism, the minister said Sri Lanka had taken steps to attract more tourists than ever before. Around two million tourists have visited the country so far this year, with arrivals expected to reach 2.4 million by the end of 2026.

He also said the government had taken steps to remove the 1% tourism development levy to encourage micro, small and medium-sized businesses to enter the tourism sector.

Herath noted that Sri Lanka earned around US$4 billion from tourism in 2018 and that the current exchange rate stands at Rs. 337 against the US dollar. He added that, according to calculations based on internationally accepted methods, average daily spending per tourist had declined from US$182 to US$143.

The minister said that, alongside efforts to raise Sri Lanka’s international profile, his ministry had generated a total revenue of Rs. 21,042 million. This included Rs. 6,600 million from services provided through embassies, Rs. 8,100 million from the ministry’s direct activities and Rs. 6,342 million from employment contracts, commissions and related sources.

He noted that the ministry had been allocated Rs. 23,000 million for 2026, while its direct activities alone had generated Rs. 21,000 million by October, excluding tourism earnings and remittances.

Herath also highlighted several improvements to welfare benefits for Sri Lankans working abroad.

Compensation paid in the event of a migrant worker’s death has been increased from Rs. 600,000 to Rs. 2 million, with plans to raise it further to Rs. 2.5 million in 2027.

Arrangements have also been made to provide Rs. 2.5 million in compensation for total disability and Rs. 2 million for partial disability.

Meanwhile, the airfare allowance for migrant workers returning to Sri Lanka due to employment-related problems has been increased from Rs. 350,000 to Rs. 600,000.

The minister added that the loan amount available for various projects had also been increased to Rs. 4 million.