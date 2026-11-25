Johnston Fernando fined Rs. 130,000, handed suspended prison sentence

November 25, 2026 - 11:24 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Minister Johnston Fernando was fined Rs. 130,000 and handed a suspended one-month prison sentence over the unlawful possession of a vehicle.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena delivered the verdict today (November 25, 2026), imposing penalties on Fernando over three charges.

On the first charge, Fernando was fined Rs. 5,000 for using an unregistered vehicle between December 5, 2023, and October 4, 2024. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve one month’s simple imprisonment.

On the second charge, he was fined Rs. 100,000 for driving a vehicle he knew had been assembled without the written approval of the Commissioner of Motor Traffic. The magistrate also sentenced him to one month’s simple imprisonment, suspended for five years.

On the third charge, Fernando was convicted of fraudulently fitting and using a number plate on the vehicle during the same period. He was fined Rs. 25,000, with three months’ simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis and other lawyers represented Fernando.