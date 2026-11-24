Sri Lanka and Thailand discuss free trade and visa-free travel

November 24, 2026 - 12:45 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka and Thailand discussed advancing their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and strengthening bilateral ties through visa-free travel during a meeting at Temple Trees in Colombo on November 23, 2026.



The meeting was held between Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow, who was accompanied by a Thai delegation.

Both sides focused on moving forward with the Sri Lanka–Thailand Free Trade Agreement to strengthen trade and economic relations and improve market access for businesses in both countries.

They also discussed the visa exemption agreement signed on November 22, 2026, which provides 30-day visa-free entry to Thailand for Sri Lankan ordinary passport holders. Both sides welcomed the agreement as an important step towards strengthening bilateral ties and encouraging people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions also covered ways to attract more tourists and strengthen partnerships in the tourism sector.

Both sides explored opportunities to enhance maritime cooperation, recognising Sri Lanka’s strategic location and its role as an important maritime and port hub in the Indian Ocean.

In the agricultural sector, discussions focused on expanding cooperation in food processing, technology transfer and the exchange of expertise.

Prime Minister Amarasuriya invited Thai investors and business representatives to attend Sri Lanka Expo 2027, scheduled to be held from January 14 to 17, 2027, and explore investment opportunities in the country.

The two sides also discussed strengthening regional cooperation through the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and expanding labour cooperation between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Amarasuriya also thanked the Thai government for its assistance to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah.

Thailand’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Paitoon Mahapannaporn, also attended the meeting.

Sri Lankan officials in attendance included Secretary to the Prime Minister Pradeep Saputhanthri, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister Sagarika Bogahawatta, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.