Sri Lanka and Thailand sign visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders

November 23, 2026 - 10:19 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka and Thailand signed a visa exemption agreement for ordinary passport holders on November 22, 2026, during an official visit by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake held bilateral discussions with the visiting Thai Deputy Prime Minister at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Sunday afternoon (November 22).

In a Facebook post following the meeting, President Dissanayake said the visit reflected the longstanding historical, cultural and religious ties between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

He said the discussions also presented new opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries in several key sectors, including trade, investment, tourism, foreign employment and agriculture.

During the visit, an agreement on visa exemption for holders of ordinary passports was signed to make travel between Sri Lanka and Thailand easier and further strengthen ties between the people of both countries.

President Dissanayake described the agreement as a significant milestone in strengthening the longstanding friendship and close relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand.