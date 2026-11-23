Two killed after being hit by train in Trincomalee

November 23, 2026 - 7:55 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Two people were killed after being struck by a train near the Cod Bay Fisheries Harbour in Trincomalee on the night of November 22, 2026.

According to Police, three people were on the railway tracks in the China Bay Police Division when they were struck by a train travelling from Trincomalee to Colombo Fort.

One person died at the scene, while the other two suffered serious injuries and were admitted to Trincomalee Hospital. However, one of the injured later died while receiving treatment.

The deceased were two fishermen aged 48 and 58, from the Matara and Dondra areas.

The bodies have been placed in the mortuary at Trincomalee Hospital.

China Bay Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.