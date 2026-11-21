Sri Lanka plans to expand additional crop cultivation to reduce imports

November 21, 2026 - 7:18 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka plans to expand the cultivation of additional crops in 2027 to reduce imports, while extending the fertiliser subsidy given to paddy farmers to those growing other crops in paddy fields.

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha discussed these plans during a special meeting with crop leaders held at Govijana Mandiraya in Colombo on the afternoon of November 18, 2026.

Crop leaders representing 13 crops attended the meeting, including paddy, chillies, big onions, red onions, mung beans, black gram, cowpeas, finger millet, maize, potatoes, peanuts, sesame and soybeans.

The discussion focused on the 2027 production plan and the challenges faced by farmers in cultivating additional crops.

A large amount of money has been spent on importing additional crops this year, and the 2027 production plan aims to increase local production to reduce imports and the money spent on them.

Crop leaders have been given responsibility for implementing these programmes across the country.

The meeting also highlighted the need to use budget allocations within the specified period to carry out programmes related to additional crops.

Attention was also drawn to institutional issues that may arise when coordinating with the Mahaweli Authority, interprovincial authorities and provincial councils.

Minister Lal Kantha said the government is paying special attention to additional crop cultivation and has already taken several important policy decisions.

One of these decisions is to extend the fertiliser subsidy currently provided for paddy cultivation to farmers who grow additional crops in paddy fields.

He said this decision sends a clear message that some paddy fields in minor irrigation areas should be used to cultivate additional crops instead of rice.

The Minister also said attention is being given to using minor irrigation schemes managed by the Department of Agrarian Development to expand the cultivation of additional crops.

He explained that the government’s aim is to develop commercial agriculture by encouraging farmers to grow more additional crops.

According to the Minister, paddy cultivation has provided farmers with limited opportunities to escape poverty and earn a profit.

He stressed that the Ministry of Agriculture and its institutions have a responsibility to improve farmers’ incomes and that additional crop cultivation can play an important role in achieving this goal.

As part of these efforts, a programme to promote finger millet cultivation was recently launched.

Meanwhile, the Minister said the Yaya programme, which aims to increase paddy yields, is already being implemented in major irrigation areas and Mahaweli zones.

He announced that a new initiative under this programme, named “Supiri Yaya”, will be launched in Hingurakgoda, Polonnaruwa, on November 26, 2026.

Minister Lal Kantha said he would attend the launch.

Anuradhapura District Member of Parliament Susantha Kumara Nawarathna and Ministry Secretary D.P. Wickramasinghe also attended the meeting.