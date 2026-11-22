Sri Lanka transfers six DIGs with immediate effect

November 22, 2026 - 9:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Six Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) in Sri Lanka have been transferred with immediate effect, subject to the approval of the National Police Commission.

Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya ordered the transfers.

Woman DIG W.J. Padmini, who was in charge of the Kalutara District, has been transferred to the Kegalle District. DIG O. Hewavitharana has been transferred from Kegalle to Jaffna, while DIG G.H. Marapana has been moved from Jaffna to Kalutara.

DIG K.A.J. Kodithuwakku, who headed the Central Criminal Investigation Division (CCID), has been transferred to the Police Welfare Division. DIG W.V. Ginige, who headed the Police Welfare Division, has been transferred to the CCID.

DIG H.K.R. Fernando has been transferred from the State Intelligence Service (SIS) to take charge of the Special Bureau Range.