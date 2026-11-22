Russian couple rescued from strong sea current at Hikkaduwa Beach

November 22, 2026 - 7:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Two Russian tourists were rescued by Sri Lanka Police lifeguards after being caught in a strong sea current while swimming off Hikkaduwa Beach on the evening of November 21, 2026.

The tourists, a married couple aged 38 and 40, were swept out to sea after being caught in the current.

Police Constables 85772 Nasurdeen and 105265 Kumara, attached to the Police Lifesaving Unit of Sri Lanka Police, were on duty at the beach when the incident occurred.

The two officers rescued the couple from the sea and provided them with first aid.