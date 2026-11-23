Two excise officers among three arrested with over 43 kg of cannabis in Hambegamuwa

November 23, 2026 - 9:31 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka Police have arrested three suspects, including two excise officers, for transporting 43 kilograms and 200 grams of dried cannabis in a car in the Hambegamuwa area of Thanamalwila.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted by a team of officers from the Hambegamuwa Police Station.

Police stopped and searched the car during the operation and discovered the dried cannabis inside.

The two excise officers travelling in the car claimed that the cannabis had been seized during a raid.

However, further police inquiries reportedly found no evidence that such a raid had taken place or that the officers had legal authorisation to transport the cannabis.

Following these findings, police arrested the two excise officers and the third suspect.

The three suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court today (November 23, 2026).

Hambegamuwa Police are conducting further investigations.