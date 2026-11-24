Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake turns 58

November 24, 2026 - 7:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s ninth Executive President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, celebrates his 58th birthday today (November 24, 2026).

Dissanayake was born on November 24, 1968, in Dewahuwa, a village in Matale, as the second child of Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Ran Banda and Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Seelawathi.

He completed his primary education in Thambuththegama before attending Thambuththegama Central College. He became politically active in 1987 through the Socialist Students’ Union.

In 1992, Dissanayake entered the University of Kelaniya, where he became a well-known student activist and served as president of the University Buddhist Association. After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in 1995, he entered politics full-time.

According to the Defence Ministry, Dissanayake became National Organiser of the Socialist Students’ Union and joined the Central Committee of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in 1997. He joined the party’s Political Bureau in 1998.

He first entered Parliament through the National List in 2000 and was elected from the Kurunegala District in 2004. He served as Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation from 2004 to 2005.

Dissanayake became the leader of the JVP in 2014 and helped establish the National People’s Power (NPP) in 2019. The political alliance brought together the JVP, other political parties, civil society groups and grassroots activists.

Contesting the 2019 presidential election as the NPP candidate, he received 418,553 votes, representing 3.16% of the total valid votes. Five years later, he contested the presidency again, campaigning on a message of national renewal.

Dissanayake led the first count of the 2024 presidential election with 5,634,915 votes, or 42.31%. He gained a further 105,264 votes during the preference count, bringing his final total to 5,740,179.

He was declared the winner on September 22, 2024, and was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s ninth Executive President the following day.

Under his leadership, the NPP went on to secure a two-thirds parliamentary majority at the general election held on November 14, 2024, winning 159 of the 225 seats in Parliament with 61.56% of the nationwide vote.

The alliance also achieved a significant victory in the northern Jaffna electoral district, where it topped the poll with 80,830 votes and secured three parliamentary seats.