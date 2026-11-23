Yoshitha and Wasantha plead not guilty to corruption charges

November 23, 2026 - 1:10 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Yoshitha Rajapaksa and former Sri Lanka Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda pleaded not guilty to corruption charges filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) before the Colombo High Court today (November 23, 2026).

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Ravindra Premaratne, where the charges filed by the Bribery Commission were read out to both defendants in open court.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court then began hearing evidence in the case and adjourned further testimony until December 10, 2026.

The Bribery Commission filed the case against Karannagoda and Rajapaksa on charges of committing and aiding and abetting corruption in connection with Rajapaksa’s participation in a naval training course in the United Kingdom.

According to the charges, Karannagoda allegedly facilitated Rajapaksa’s participation in the Royal Navy Young Officers’ Course at Britannia Royal Naval College in 2006, despite Rajapaksa not having the required qualifications.

The alleged offences took place between September 1, 2006, and June 8, 2007, while Karannagoda was serving as Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

The Bribery Commission alleges that Karannagoda’s actions caused a financial loss to the Sri Lankan government, while Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, received an undue benefit.