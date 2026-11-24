Egg prices to remain unchanged, chicken prices to fall during festive season

November 24, 2026 - 8:45 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Egg producers’ associations in Sri Lanka have agreed not to increase egg prices during the festive season, while chicken producers have assured that chicken prices will fall.

A special meeting was held yesterday (November 23, 2026) at the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development to discuss measures to ensure an adequate supply of eggs and chicken to consumers without shortages during the festive season.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe and attended by Ministry Secretary K. A. Vimalenthirarajah, Additional Secretary Gilma Dahanayake, Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Chairman Hemantha Samarakoon and officials from the Department of Animal Production and Health.

Representatives of egg and chicken trade associations, small- and large-scale producers’ associations, distributors, animal feed manufacturers and other stakeholders in the sector also participated.

Minister Samarasinghe pointed out that chicken prices were falling, while egg prices had risen slightly. He stressed the importance of making eggs available to consumers at current prices throughout the festive season.

In response, egg producers’ associations agreed to maintain current prices, while chicken producers’ and traders’ associations confirmed that chicken prices were already falling and assured that supplies would be sufficient to meet festive season demand.

The discussion also identified issues related to animal feed ingredients and quality standards, as well as a lack of scientific knowledge about preparing balanced animal feed.

These problems have made it difficult for small-scale farmers to prepare properly balanced feed, affecting their egg production to some extent.

The minister instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to take steps to maintain the quality and standards of animal feed, register feed manufacturers and inspect their production facilities.