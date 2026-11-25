Belarusian woman rescued from strong current at Hikkaduwa Beach

November 25, 2026 - 8:12 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 35-year-old Belarusian woman was rescued by police lifesaving officers after being caught in a strong current at Hikkaduwa Beach on the morning of November 24, 2026.

The woman had gone swimming when she was caught in a current that began sweeping her out to sea.

Three officers from the Sri Lanka Police Lifesaving Unit who were on duty at the beach carried out the rescue.

The officers involved were Police Sergeant 38508 Dissanayake, Police Constable 83255 Mihindu and Police Constable 98864 Nipun.

After receiving first aid, the woman was handed over to those responsible for her care.