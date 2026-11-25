University unions plan one-day strike over 2027 budget

November 25, 2026 - 8:41 am Posted by Onlanka News on

University unions will hold a one-day strike and stage protests outside every university today (November 25) over the government’s 2027 budget, the Joint Committee of University Trade Unions said.

The committee’s co-chair, Dhammika S. Priyantha, said the unions planned a large-scale protest alongside the token strike. Leaders of nine major trade unions are expected to come to Colombo.

Priyantha said the main reason for the strike was that the government had steadily cut back the rights of the university community since its first budget. He said the government had yet to make the changes it agreed to during talks with the unions.

He warned that the 2027 budget would create further problems for universities. He said the unions had been pressing the government to use this budget to address problems it had created in the university system. He urged the government to step in immediately and resolve them.