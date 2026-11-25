Sri Lanka Parliament turns orange to support campaign against gender-based violence

November 25, 2026 - 6:24 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Parliament turned orange today (November 25, 2026) in support of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

A series of events were held at Parliament to mark the occasion, with symbolic campaign badges presented to Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne and other Members of Parliament.

Both male and female parliamentarians, along with parliamentary staff, wore orange or orange-themed attire to express their support for the campaign.

The initiative was organised by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus with the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). A series of activities will also be conducted within Parliament throughout the 16-day campaign period.

The global theme for 2026 is “UNITE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, and End Impunity,” while the campaign in Sri Lanka is being conducted under the theme “This Is My Right.”

Making a special announcement in Parliament, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne expressed Parliament’s support for the programme being implemented by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus in collaboration with the UNFPA.

Addressing Parliament on the occasion, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and the Leader of the Opposition emphasised the importance of eliminating gender-based violence. They highlighted the need for collective action and shared responsibility among all stakeholders to prevent violence against women and girls.

The annual global campaign begins on November 25, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and concludes on December 10, which is observed as Human Rights Day.

The campaign aims to raise public awareness of all forms of violence against women and girls, promote measures to prevent such violence and encourage everyone to work together to build a society free from violence.

This year’s campaign also highlights that, alongside legal and policy measures to eliminate gender-based violence, the commitment and shared responsibility of all sectors of society are essential to achieving this goal.