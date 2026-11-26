Sri Lanka calls for stronger regional security cooperation at Colombo Security Conclave

November 26, 2026 - 8:20 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) called for stronger regional security cooperation at the 8th National Security Advisors’ (NSA) Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in Malé, Maldives, on November 25, 2026.

The Defence Secretary joined senior defence and security officials from regional countries to discuss shared security priorities and emerging challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

Addressing the meeting, Thuyacontha thanked the Government of Maldives for hosting the event and extending its hospitality. He said the Colombo Security Conclave had developed over the years into an important regional platform for addressing common security challenges through dialogue, cooperation and collective action.

He noted that growing engagement among member countries reflected a shared understanding that regional security and stability were essential for sustainable development and prosperity.

The Defence Secretary highlighted the five pillars of cooperation under the Colombo Security Conclave:

Maritime Safety and Security

Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation

Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime

Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief

He stressed the need for stronger regional cooperation to address increasingly complex and interconnected security challenges.

Highlighting the threat of illicit drug trafficking, Thuyacontha outlined Sri Lanka’s “Ratama Ekata” National Mission, which aims to combat the drug problem through stronger law enforcement, disruption of drug supply networks, preventive measures, public awareness and rehabilitation initiatives.

He also called for greater regional cooperation to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing through information sharing, coordinated surveillance and effective enforcement.

The Defence Secretary stressed the importance of protecting undersea communication cables as critical infrastructure by improving awareness of activities at sea and coordinating regional responses.

Drawing on Sri Lanka’s recent experience with Cyclone Ditwah, he highlighted the need to strengthen regional disaster preparedness, early-warning systems, emergency response coordination and humanitarian assistance. He also called for sharing knowledge and best practices on adapting to climate change and building resilience.

Thuyacontha reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to the objectives of the Colombo Security Conclave and expressed the country’s readiness to work closely with all participating nations to strengthen practical cooperation, improve collaboration between institutions and advance shared regional security priorities.

He emphasised that all participating countries had a collective responsibility to work towards a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean Region.

The Sri Lankan delegation also included the Chief of National Intelligence; Varuni Muthukumarana, Additional Secretary for South Asia and SAARC at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Chinthaka Abeykoon, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.