Sri Lanka and India to hold talks on fishing dispute in January

November 26, 2026 - 12:25 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Senior officials from Sri Lanka and India will meet in New Delhi on January 22, 2027, to seek a lasting solution to the long-standing fishing dispute between the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ramalingam Chandrasekar, said the government was committed to finding a lasting and practical solution to the dispute and had taken steps to hold talks in stages through diplomatic and official channels.

A Sri Lankan delegation led by the Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources will travel to India for a meeting of the India–Sri Lanka Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries with senior Indian officials, including representatives of India’s fisheries ministry.

The discussions will focus on key fisheries issues affecting both countries, particularly fishermen from Tamil Nadu crossing the maritime boundary into Sri Lankan waters and engaging in the banned practice of bottom trawling.

The meeting will also examine the impact of these activities on the livelihoods of Sri Lankan fishermen and the country’s marine resources, while exploring measures to resolve these issues permanently.

The Sri Lankan delegation will include representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the Sri Lanka Navy, the Sri Lanka Police, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA), the Attorney General’s Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister said the participation of all relevant state institutions was expected to help examine the different aspects of the dispute and determine the next course of action.

The previous Joint Working Group meeting was held in Sri Lanka in late 2024, with the participation of an Indian delegation led by the secretary of India’s fisheries ministry, along with naval representatives.

The upcoming meeting in New Delhi will build on those discussions and is expected to be an important step towards resolving fisheries issues between the two countries.

Chandrasekar expressed hope that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and the relevant authorities of the Tamil Nadu government would extend their full support in finding a lasting solution.

He added that the Sri Lankan government remained committed to working with all parties through constructive dialogue to reach a fair and lasting solution that protects the livelihoods of Sri Lanka’s fishing communities, preserves the country’s marine resources and further strengthens friendly relations between Sri Lanka and India.